Mohmand Dam scheduled for completion in 2026-27

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Following diversion of River Swat in August last year, the construction work on all key sites of Mohmand Dam is progressing ahead at a good pace, while the project is expected to be completed in 2026-27.

Chairman WAPDA Engineer Lt Gen (Retd) Sajjad Ghani has visited Mohmand Dam Project and reviewed in detail the construction activities on Spillway, Upstream and Downstream Coffer Dams, Diversion Tunnels, Power House and Power Intake, according to WAPDA spokesman here Monday.

GM/PD along with the Consultants and the Contractors briefed the Chairman about the targets and the achievements on different work fronts of the Project. It was briefed that concreting on the Spillway is progressing ahead of schedule. Downstream Coffer Dam has reached the design height, while Upstream Coffer Dam will attain its maximum elevation of 414 meter above mean sea level in April this year. Excavation for construction of the Main Dam pit and side slopes stripping is also in progress. Excavation works for construction of the Power Tunnel, Penstocks and Manifold/Shaft Access Tunnels are also underway. Likewise, excavation for the Irrigation Tunnels and rock support works are also going on, while construction work on the left side Main Canal is also continuing.

Later, the Chairman also presided over a progress review meeting at the Project Office.

Detailed deliberations were made during the meeting on various issues including quarry development, large scale triaxial machine testing, electrical and mechanical (E&M) design and manufacturing etc. Addressing the meeting, the Chairman underlined the significance of quarry development for construction of the Main Dam. He urged upon the Contractors to review the plan and deploy additional resources for much needed quarry development. He also directed the Project Management, the Consultants and the Contractors to adhere to the timeline for completion of the Project without compromising on the quality standard of works.

It is important to note that WAPDA is constructing Mohmand Dam Project across River Swat in Mohmand District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It is the 5th highest concrete-face-rock-fill dam in the world. With a gross water storage capacity of 1.29 MAF, Mohmand Dam will irrigate 18,233 acres of new land in Mohmand and Charsadda, besides supplementing irrigation supplies to 160,000 acres of existing land. Installed power capacity of the Project stands at 800 MW with annual energy generation of 2.86 billion units. The Project will also provide 300 million gallons water per day to Peshawar for drinking purpose.