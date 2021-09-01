UrduPoint.com

Mohmand Dam To Be Completed By 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Mohmand Dam would be the fifth highest concrete-face-rock-fill dam in the world would be completed by 2025 with estimated cost of Rs 309.56 billion.

The dam would irrigate 18,237 acres more land besides supplementing 160,000 acres of existing land after completion, said an official of Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) while talking to APP.

The dam is being constructed on River Swat about five kilometers upstream of Munda Headworks in Mohmand district and is considered a vital contribution towards the water, food and energy security of Pakistan.

The dam would also provide 300 million gallons of water daily to Peshawar.

"The dam will protect Peshawar, Charsadda and Nowshera from floods," he added.

He said dam would provide 2.86 billion units of electricity to the national grid and the annual revenue from power generation is expected at Rs 45.76 billion. The overall annual benefits of the project stand at Rs 51 billion.

He said the irrigation component of the dam would have an annual benefit of Rs 2.23 billion, water supply to Peshawar would have Rs 957 million monetary value while flood mitigation benefits were estimated at Rs1.467 billion.

