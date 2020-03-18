UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohmand Dam To Be Ready During High Flow Season In 2025

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 03:01 PM

Mohmand dam to be ready during high flow season in 2025

Physical work on Mohmand Dam, the 5th highest concrete-face-rock-fill dam in the world is in full swing and it will be ready during high flow season in 202

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Physical work on Mohmand Dam, the 5th highest concrete-face-rock-fill dam in the world is in full swing and it will be ready during high flow season in 2025.

Sources told APP here that construction work on multipurpose Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project was being carried out day and night.

The total priority land had already been acquired with the unprecedented support of the locals, District Administration of Tribal District Mohmand and the Provincial Government of KP, they said.

They said an amount of Rs. 4.53 billion would be spent on confidence building measures in the project area for socio-economic development of the locals.

Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project is historic and unique in nature being constructed after the delay of over five decades.

The project is scheduled to be completed in five years and eight months. It will store about 1.2 million acre feet (MAF) of water, generate 800 megawatt (MW), contribute 2.86 billion units of low-cost hydel electricity annually to the National Grid and help mitigate floods in Peshawar, Charsadda and Naushera.

Besides supplementing 160,000 acres of existing land, about 16,700 acres of new land will also be irrigated because of Mohmand Dam.

In addition, 300 million gallons water per day will also be provided to Peshawar for drinking purpose.

Annual benefits of the project have been estimated at Rs. 51.6 billion.

\395

Related Topics

Peshawar World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Water Dam Charsadda Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Special Flight Departs From Tokyo for Greece to Tr ..

1 second ago

Strict action to be taken against profiteers and h ..

10 minutes ago

Woman commits suicide in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

10 minutes ago

Russian Election Commission Chief: If COVID-19 Sit ..

5 minutes ago

Australian cricketers may withdraw from IPL 2020 d ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.