Mohmand dam to be ready during high flow season in 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Physical work on Mohmand Dam, the 5th highest concrete-face-rock-fill dam in the world is in full swing and it will be ready during high flow season in 2025.

Sources told APP here that construction work on multipurpose Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project was being carried out day and night.

The total priority land had already been acquired with the unprecedented support of the locals, District Administration of Tribal District Mohmand and the Provincial Government of KP, they said.

They said an amount of Rs. 4.53 billion would be spent on confidence building measures in the project area for socio-economic development of the locals.

Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project is historic and unique in nature being constructed after the delay of over five decades.

The project is scheduled to be completed in five years and eight months. It will store about 1.2 million acre feet (MAF) of water, generate 800 megawatt (MW), contribute 2.86 billion units of low-cost hydel electricity annually to the National Grid and help mitigate floods in Peshawar, Charsadda and Naushera.

Besides supplementing 160,000 acres of existing land, about 16,700 acres of new land will also be irrigated because of Mohmand Dam.

In addition, 300 million gallons water per day will also be provided to Peshawar for drinking purpose.

Annual benefits of the project have been estimated at Rs. 51.6 billion.

