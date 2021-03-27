Mohmand Dam to complete in high-flow season of 2025: WAPDA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :Chairman, Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), Lt. General (Retd) Muzamil Hussain Saturday said that Mohmand Dam would be completed during the high-flow season in 2025 as per schedule.

Talking to journalists here during visit to site of dam, he said that the construction of access tunnel of Mohmad Dam has been completed and simultaneous construction work is in progress on 9 different sites of the project.

Project Director, General Manager (GM) Mohmand Dam, Mohammad Javed Afridi, Director Security, Land Acquisition & Settlement, Brig Imtiaz Hussain and the representatives of both contractors and consultants were also parent on the occasion.

During visit, the chairman WAPDA inspected the pace of work on the project and was given detailed briefing in this regard.

The Dam is being constructed on River Swat about 5-kilometer upstream of Munda Head Works in tribal district Mohmand of Khyber Pakhtunkwa. The total cost (PC-I) of the project is Rs.309.6 billion with Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) funding of Rs.114 billion and the remaining Rs.195.6 billion by WAPDA.

The Chairman WAPDA told that beside water reservoir, spell way, power house, diversion tunnel and regulation pond, construction work is also continued on irrigation tunnel, streets, project colony and offices. Similarly, a cemented bridged is also being constructed on to facilitate speedy transportation of machinery, equipment and manpower on both sides of the river.

While reviewing the pace of work on the project, he said that like other water and hydel power projects, Mohmand Dam is also of immense importance for economic stability and socio-economic uplift of the country and particularly the far-flung backward areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He directed the project authorities for acceleration of their efforts for its completion within the stipulated time period.

To a question, the Chairman WAPDA said that the whole the land has been acquired with the unprecedented support of the locals, district administration of the Tribal District Mohmand and the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and with the concerted efforts by WAPDA Land Acquisition and Resettlement officers.

The project will also generate 800 megawatt cheap and environment-friendly electricity to the national grid every year providing annual revenue of Rs.45.76 billion. Besides, supplementing 160,000 acres of existing land, about 18237 acres of new land will also be irrigated from Mohmand Dam.

The multi-purpose Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project will phenomenally contribute towards water, food and energy security of Pakistan and provide as many as 6,100 job opportunities (400 engineers and 5700 staff/ semi-skilled labourers.