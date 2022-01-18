UrduPoint.com

Mohmand Dam To Generate 800 MW Of Low-cost Hydel Electricity

Sumaira FH Published January 18, 2022 | 12:37 PM

Mohmand Dam to generate 800 MW of low-cost hydel electricity

Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project has the capacity to generate 800 megawatts (MW) of low-cost hydel electricity, irrigate 15,100 acres of land and control floods downstream in the area

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project has the capacity to generate 800 megawatts (MW) of low-cost hydel electricity, irrigate 15,100 acres of land and control floods downstream in the area.

Mohmand Dam is historic and unique in nature being constructed on River Swat in Tribal District Mohmand of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, is scheduled to be completed in 2024.

The dam would also store about 1.2 million acre-feet (MAF) of water, besides supplementing 160,000 acres of existing land and about 16,700 acres of new land will also be irrigated, said official source while talking to APP.

In addition, 300 million gallons of water per day will also be supplied to Peshawar for drinking purposes and the annual benefits of the project have been estimated at Rs.

51.6 billion.

Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project will phenomenally contribute towards the water, food, and energy security of the country.

Water and Power Regulatory Authority (WAPDA) is committed to completing the project as early as possible to cope with the ever-increasing needs for water and electricity in the country.

The Mohmand Dam would go a long way in stabilizing the national economy besides alleviating poverty and ushering in an era of development in the project area.

\395

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Water Swat WAPDA Dam Billion Million

Recent Stories

Coronavirus: Govt deliberates over shutting down s ..

Coronavirus: Govt deliberates over shutting down schools for children under 12 y ..

1 minute ago
 Chip crisis pushes European car sales to new low

Chip crisis pushes European car sales to new low

3 minutes ago
 Pak-Russian relations on positive trajectory: Shah ..

Pak-Russian relations on positive trajectory: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

28 minutes ago
 PM appreciates Sialkot business community for supp ..

PM appreciates Sialkot business community for supporting Priyantha Kumara’s wi ..

35 minutes ago
 Only solution to the economic and financial challe ..

Only solution to the economic and financial challenges facing the country is a p ..

42 minutes ago
 Switzerland's Meier sets Sharks' goal scoring reco ..

Switzerland's Meier sets Sharks' goal scoring record

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.