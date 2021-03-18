Mohmand Dam will be completed in high-flow season of 2025

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Construction work on the multi-purpose Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project was in full swing and would be completed during the high-flow season of 2025.

This was disclosed during a briefing to visiting representatives from Lahore during their visit to the project here Thursday. General Manager (GM) Mohmand Dam, Mohammad Javed Afridi, Director General (DG) Security, Land Acquisition & Re-settlement Imtiaz Hussain and contractors were also present on the occasion.

The delegation of journalists was informed that Mohmand Dam is fifth largest Fill-Rock-Concrete Face dam of the world and on completion would have the water storage of 1.

2 million acres and would generate 800MW electricity.

Beside, supplying cheap hydel power of 2.86 billion units per annum to national grid, it would also help protect the areas of Peshawar, Charsadda and Nowshera from flood.

Furthermore, beside irrigating the present 1,60,000 acres agriculture land, it would further irrigate 18,237 acres and provide 300 gallon water to Peshawar on daily basis. The project would generate financial benefits to the tone of Rs.51.60 billion per annum.

The authorities told that priority land has already been acquired for the purpose.