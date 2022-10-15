Mohmand Loya Jirga delegation calls on Governor Punjab

A delegation of Mohmand Loya Jirga Pakistan, representative of Pakhtun community, led by former MPA Muhammad Waheed Gul called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman at the Governor's House, here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :A delegation of Mohmand Loya Jirga Pakistan, representative of Pakhtun community, led by former MPA Muhammad Waheed Gul called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman at the Governor's House, here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said there has been widespread destruction in the country due to the flash floods and millions of people have been affected.

He said the water has started receding in the flood affected areas, however, "we all have to play a role in helping the flood victims till their complete rehabilitation." The Governor Punjab said at this time all the focus of the government is on rehabilitation of the flood victims.

He said, "It is a matter of pride that in this difficult time, our business community, philanthropists and welfare organizations are also coming forward to help their flood-affected brothers and sisters.

" On this occasion, the delegation informed the Governor Punjab about the problems faced by the Pakhtun community.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman assured the delegation that the problems of the Pakhtun community will be conveyed to the relevant departments.

Former MPA Muhammad Waheed Gul told the Governor Punjab that Pakhtun people face difficulties in obtaining identity cards and passports. Founder Haji Amir Bahadur Khan Bani, Javed Khan Mohmand Patron Haji Mubeen Khan, President Haji Sarfaraz Khan Mohmand, General Secretary Akbar Khan Mohmand, Vice President Haji Farooq Khan Mohmand and others were present on the occasion.