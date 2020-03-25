UrduPoint.com
Mohmand Police Destroys Poppy Crop On 561 Kanals Of Lands

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 seconds ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 07:38 PM

The Mohmand police in a crackdown against poppy have destroyed the crop cultivated on an area of 561 kanals of land in far flung mountainous area of upper Parag during the last six day.

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :The Mohmand police in a crackdown against poppy have destroyed the crop cultivated on an area of 561 kanals of land in far flung mountainous area of upper Parag during the last six day.

The district police following the directives of RPO Mardan Region Sher Akbar and DPO Mohmand Fazal Ahmed Khan conducted raids in the far flung area on Wednesday and destroyed the crop on area of 156 kanal.

During the last six day of the drive against poppy crop, DSP Upper Parag Khalid Khan led the police parties and destroyed the crop which is used in various drugs.

The RPO Mardan region has said that the campaign would continue till the elimination of till plant of poppy in the area, adding that use of drugs have destroyed many families and ruined the lives of several youth.

