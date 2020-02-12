UrduPoint.com
Mohmand Police Seize 18kg Opium, Held Two Smugglers

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 08:37 PM

The District Mohmand Police on Wednesday foiled a smuggling attempt and recovered 18 kilogram opium from secret cavities of a car and arrested two smugglers

GHALLANAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :The District Mohmand Police on Wednesday foiled a smuggling attempt and recovered 18 kilogram opium from secret cavities of a car and arrested two smugglers.

A special operation has been launched against the drugs sellers and smugglers in District Mohmand on the directives of District Police Officer Fazal Ahmed Jan.

SDPO Lower Mohmand Dil Faraz, upon receiving information, along with SHO Raza Muhammad, head constable Said Azam held nakabandi at the suspected point in the district. Meanwhile the suspected car appeared on the scene heading towards Peshawar side. The car was stopped for thorough search which led to the seizure of 18 kg contraband goods concealed in its secret cavities. The police arrested two smugglers Samiullah and Sher Zada and shifted them to Police Station lower Mohmand for further investigation. Many more revealation expected in the case.

