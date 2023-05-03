UrduPoint.com

Mohmand Press Club Rejects Appointment Of New DG Information KP

Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2023 | 01:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Mohmand Press Club on Wednesday rejected the appointment of the new Director General (DG) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Department by the provincial caretaker government and demanded immediate withdrawal of the notification.

In an emergency meeting of the press club, President Shakir Ullah Mohmand, Deputy Chairman Tribal Union of Journalists Gul Muhammad and other office bearers said that the appointment of an officer other than the Information department as DG Information was unjustified and condemnable.

They said that Mohmand Press Club would fully support the stance of Senior Journalist Shamim Shahid, Peshawar Press Club and officials of the Directorate of KP Information and said that any such appointment would not be accepted.

They said that if the caretaker government would not withdraw the notification of the new DG, the journalists' community would extend the scope of their protests.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government

