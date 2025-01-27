Mohmand traders apprise Governor Kundi of their problems

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) A delegation of traders from district Mohmand, led by Aamir Fida Paracha, met with Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi, at his residence in Islamabad on Monday and discussed the problems faced by the traders community.

The Governor assured the delegation that their problems would be resolved on priority basis.

He further said that the Inspector General of Police and other responsible personnel would be informed the issues faced by traders.