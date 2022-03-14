UrduPoint.com

Mohmand Tribe's Problems To Be Resolved On Priority Basis: MNA

Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2022 | 03:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) and Parliamentary Secretary for Interior Haji Shaukat Ali has said that solid measures would be taken for resolving problems being faced by Mohmand tribe.

He expressed these views during a meeting with leader of Mohmand tribe Haji Mian Gul who called on him at his residence.

During the meeting, the Haji Mian Gul apprised the MNA of problems being faced by his tribe pertaining to CNIC and passport.

Haji Shaukat Ali said that every possible effort would be made to resolve problems of the Mohmand tribe with regard to the CNIC and passport.

Haji Mian Gul also expressed gratitude to the MNA on behalf of people of his NA-31 for initiating development schemes in the constituency.

