UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MoHR Achieves Targets Successfully Under NAP

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 05:50 PM

MoHR achieves targets successfully under NAP

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) had successfully achieved the targets fixed under National Action Plan (NAP), Director General MoHR, Muhammad Arshad has said.

Talking to APP, he said that around 60 percent policy and legal reforms had been performed through NAP during the said period.

He added that the implementation and targets achieved under NAP on the Policy and Legal Reforms 65%, Crosscutting Interventions 50%, Implementing of Human Rights Priorities 75% and Institutional Interventions 65%, he added.

NAP consisted of six thematic areas of interventions including policy and legal reforms, access to justice, strengthening/establishing national human rights institutions, implementation of UN human Rights, he added.

C:ffr/P:ffr /778

Related Topics

United Nations

Recent Stories

Japanese Consul visits DEWA headquarters

41 minutes ago

Nasdaq Dubai welcomes listing of $2 billion Sukuk ..

41 minutes ago

678,573 economic licences issued in February

1 hour ago

DIFC, Mashreq Bank launch instant bank account ope ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy: Gold and jewellery sector shows com ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Future Accelerators attracts international c ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.