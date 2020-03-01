MoHR achieves targets successfully under NAP

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) had successfully achieved the targets fixed under National Action Plan (NAP), Director General MoHR, Muhammad Arshad has said.

Talking to APP, he said that around 60 percent policy and legal reforms had been performed through NAP during the said period.

He added that the implementation and targets achieved under NAP on the Policy and Legal Reforms 65%, Crosscutting Interventions 50%, Implementing of Human Rights Priorities 75% and Institutional Interventions 65%, he added.

NAP consisted of six thematic areas of interventions including policy and legal reforms, access to justice, strengthening/establishing national human rights institutions, implementation of UN human Rights, he added.

C:ffr/P:ffr /778