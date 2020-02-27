UrduPoint.com
MoHR Achieves Targets Successfully Under National Action Plan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 09:19 PM

MoHR achieves targets successfully under National Action Plan

The Ministry of Human Rights has successfully achieved the targets fixed under National Action Plan according to Director General Ministry of Human Rights Muhammad Arshad on Thursday

Talking to APP, he said that around 60 percent policy and legal reforms had been performed through national action plan during the said period.

Talking to APP, he said that around 60 percent policy and legal reforms had been performed through national action plan during the said period.

He added that the implementation and targets achieved under NAP on the Policy and Legal Reforms 65%, Crosscutting Interventions 50%, Implementing of Human Rights Priorities 75% and Institutional Interventions 65% had also been implemented, he added.

NAP consists of six thematic areas of interventions including policy and legal reforms, access to justice, strengthening/establishing national human rights institutions, implementation of UN human Rights, he added.

