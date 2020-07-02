UrduPoint.com
MOHR Allocates 23.00 Mln For National Action Plan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 09:50 AM

MOHR allocates 23.00 mln for National Action Plan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Human Rights has allocated Rs. 23.00 million for the implementation of National Action Plan which would be completed by April 05, 2021.

According to an official of MoHR here on Thursday, the National Action Plan consists of six thematic areas of interventions including policy and legal reforms, access to justice, strengthening/establishing national human rights institutions, implementation of UN human Rights.

The provincial task force on Human Rights has been working for strengthening establishing national human rights institutions to implement UN human rights treaties.

Provincial task force has been working in provincial departments in education, social welfare, planning and development and law and parliamentary affairs departments, it added.

Provincial task force would boost and promote the implantation of National plan for human rights.

