MoHR Along With Amna Janua Call On Prime Minister
Wed 14th July 2021
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Human Rights (MoHR) Dr Shireen Mazari along with Chairperson Defence of Human Rights Amna Masood Janjua Wednesday call on Prime Minister Imran Khan.
During the meeting, the issue of missing persons was discussed in details and it was informed that a bill in the parliamentary committee with regard to it would be tabled soon for approval, PM office media wing said in a press release.
The prime minister appreciated the steps taken by the ministry under the guidance of Dr Mazari for the protection of human rights.