MoHR Amends Legislation On Child Protection

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 12:39 PM

MoHR amends legislation on child protection

The Ministry of Human Rights has amended child protection and child rights law during 2018-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :The Ministry of Human Rights has amended child protection and child rights law during 2018-19.

According to the official data, MoHR has made amendment in Act 2016 Child Protection law, which prescribes various provision regarding the protection against any form of sexual or physical abuse of a child.

The law has prescribed various provisions regarding the protection of the rights of children.

The data further said that there were strict punishment for anyone who seduced a child or who were actually involve in any explicit activity either physically or psychologically abuses the child.

Further the government has passed the ICT Protection Act, 2018 with the aims to protect children from violence, abuse, exploitation and neglect in Islamabad Capital Territory .

The government has also prepared "The Zainab Alert, response and recovery bill 2019", which have been approved by ICCLC /Cabinet.

