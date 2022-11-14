UrduPoint.com

MoHR Announces Scholarships For Minorities' Students

Faizan Hashmi Published November 14, 2022 | 08:36 PM

MoHR announces scholarships for minorities' students

The Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) in collaboration with Punjab Educational Endowment Fund (PEEF) have announced scholarships for minority communities' students, said an official here on Monday

According to the details, the aim of providing scholarships was to facilitate the minority communities' students in high ranking universities in the country. The students can apply online till March 31, 2023 and get Rs 40,000.

The university students could apply for scholarships through their universities.

The students who have shown satisfactory result, they will be given the scholarships for their higher studies, he added.

