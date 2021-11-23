UrduPoint.com

MoHR Appoints DS Amin As Focal Person For Overseas Pakistanis

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 09:07 PM

To facilitate the oversees Pakistanis, Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) has appointed the Deputy Secretary (DS) Amin as focal person

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :To facilitate the oversees Pakistanis, Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) has appointed the Deputy Secretary (DS) Amin as focal person.

According to details, the oversees Pakistanis can also contact through email at secretary@mohr.gov.pk, phone 051 -9205862 and via fax 051-9216621.

