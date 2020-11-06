MoHR appreciated for achieving milestone achievements with regard to women rights

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Over the past two years, the Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) has achieved many milestones regarding the women's rights protection.

According to the report, MoHR has been excelling in women's rights including drafting the ICT Domestic Violence Bill 2020, finalizing a policy for women empowerment, and conducting several research and awareness campaigns.

Report said that the Ministry of Human Rights has launched Public Awareness Campaign under the National Action Plan to highlight the issue of women's inheritance rights adding that the ministry also took initiatives on in this regard, she added..

The Ministry in collaboration with the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan has drafted a bill, titled as "Legal Aid and Justice Authority Bill" which had already been passed by the parliament.

The ministry made significant progress in advancing child rights in the country, including enactment of Zainab Alert Law 2020, and amendment to add child domestic labour as hazardous employment under schedule I of the Child Employment Act 1991, it stated. Legal Aid Justice Authoritiy Act, 2020 was enacted under which free legal aid to the victims was provided,it said.

The ICT Child Protection Act ,2018 and The Juvenile System Act , 2018 were also enacted, the report added.