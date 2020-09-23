UrduPoint.com
MoHR Appreciates ICT Police For Providing Cyber Security Alerts App

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 55 seconds ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 11:50 AM

MoHR appreciates ICT police for providing Cyber Security Alerts app

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) has appreciated the initiative of National IT board's Cyber Alerts Security for providing a digital platform to women for their safety.

Talking to APP an official of MoHR here on Wednesday said the Islamabad police have introduced the 'Digital Protection APP' for public access to point out women harassment cases.

This modern technology will provide help to women against the arrest of criminal, he added.

He said the app has been developed with the help of Islamabad Capital Territory(ICT).

He said now it has become very easy to avoid criminals as the women will be able to avoid harassment and abusive attitude on road through App.

He maintained that this app is available on the app store and registration is very easy for citizens.

He said that the app is being introduced in Islamabad at an early stage as a pilot project.

"Any citizen can download and register the Pehchaan App on their mobile phone," he remarked.

After registration, it will be possible to check the FIR or criminal record linked with a national identity card, he added.

