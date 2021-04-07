MoHR asks people to give feedback on NAP Business &HR

Ministry of Human Rights has asked the people to give their feedback and recommendations on country's draft National Action Plan on Business and Human Rights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Ministry of Human Rights has asked the people to give their feedback and recommendations on country's draft National Action Plan on Business and Human Rights.

A statement issued by MoHR here on Wednesday stated that only two-day were left in submitting the recommendations and feedback.

The last date of recommendation is April 9, the project has been developed in line with the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights, which are a set of guidelines to prevent, address and remedy human rights infringements in business operations.