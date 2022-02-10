UrduPoint.com

MoHR Awarded Certificate For Achieving 90% Targets

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2022 | 10:42 PM

MoHR awarded certificate for achieving 90% targets

The Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) has been awarded an honorary certificate by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday for being one of the top five federal ministries that achieved the performance targets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :The Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) has been awarded an honorary certificate by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday for being one of the top five Federal ministries that achieved the performance targets.

The Ministry achieved 90% of the targets in the first two quarters of the fiscal year 2020-21.

Some of the important steps which were taken to achieve the targets included the establishment of the Legal Aid and Justice Authority to provide free legal, financial and other assistance for access to justice to ensure implementation of the Legal Aid and Justice Authority Act, 2020.

Solid steps were taken to ensure implementation of the Islamabad Capital Territory, Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2020 and 11 meetings of the Assessment board of the Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities were held and 800 certificates were issued.

The National Special education Center set up for blind children has so far provided E-learning training and state-of-the-art machinery to 1,045 visually impaired children.

The Ministry also started a complaints cell for registration of the complaints of human rights violations at federal and provincial levels and developed a database for registration of the complaints. It also improved the grievance redressal mechanism.

A Transgender Protection Center was established besides forming a national committee to implement the Act of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2018.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Education 2018 2020 Top

Recent Stories

US Strongly Condemns Houthi Attack Against Saudi A ..

US Strongly Condemns Houthi Attack Against Saudi Arabia's Abha Airport - Sulliva ..

33 seconds ago
 Europe to Suffer From Higher Energy Prices, Inflat ..

Europe to Suffer From Higher Energy Prices, Inflation in 2022, But Not Long-Term ..

35 seconds ago
 Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

37 seconds ago
 Qadri for marking 'Int'l Hijab Day' on Mach 8

Qadri for marking 'Int'l Hijab Day' on Mach 8

38 seconds ago
 UK's Johnson Confirms Deployment of Further 350 Br ..

UK's Johnson Confirms Deployment of Further 350 British Troops Landed in Poland

40 seconds ago
 Moscow Says Israeli Strikes at Targets in Syria Gr ..

Moscow Says Israeli Strikes at Targets in Syria Gross Violation of Sovereignty

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>