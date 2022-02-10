MoHR awarded certificate for achieving 90% targets

The Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) has been awarded an honorary certificate by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday for being one of the top five federal ministries that achieved the performance targets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :The Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) has been awarded an honorary certificate by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday for being one of the top five Federal ministries that achieved the performance targets.

The Ministry achieved 90% of the targets in the first two quarters of the fiscal year 2020-21.

Some of the important steps which were taken to achieve the targets included the establishment of the Legal Aid and Justice Authority to provide free legal, financial and other assistance for access to justice to ensure implementation of the Legal Aid and Justice Authority Act, 2020.

Solid steps were taken to ensure implementation of the Islamabad Capital Territory, Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2020 and 11 meetings of the Assessment board of the Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities were held and 800 certificates were issued.

The National Special education Center set up for blind children has so far provided E-learning training and state-of-the-art machinery to 1,045 visually impaired children.

The Ministry also started a complaints cell for registration of the complaints of human rights violations at federal and provincial levels and developed a database for registration of the complaints. It also improved the grievance redressal mechanism.

A Transgender Protection Center was established besides forming a national committee to implement the Act of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2018.