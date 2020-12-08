UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MoHR Awareness Drive On Woman's Fundamental Rights In Full Swing

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 01:29 PM

MoHR awareness drive on woman's fundamental rights in full swing

Ministry of Human Rights (MOHR) drive to create awareness among women on their fundamental rights through a series of short informational videos has received over whelming response

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Ministry of Human Rights (MOHR) drive to create awareness among women on their fundamental rights through a series of short informational videos has received over whelming response.

These videos cover important topics including harassment, filing an First Information Report and women's inheritance issues, said an official here on Tuesday.

During the campaign, films were being broadcast widely through social media and live online shows that would be continued through-out the 16 days of activism from November 25th to 10th December 2020.

The official said films have been produced in collaboration with the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) and Sharmeen Obaid Chinnoy (SOC) Films.

The films were also being disseminated to numerous schools and colleges across Pakistan to educate students, as well as amongst Non Government Organizations and the Civil Society members to increase outreach.

She said a number of radio shows were also being conducted with leading lawyers and human rights activists to create more awareness regarding these issues and stimulate discussion and dialogue at the grassroots level.

Related Topics

Pakistan Film And Movies Social Media Civil Society Lawyers November December Women 2020 From Government

Recent Stories

NUST stands among international awardees for GCRF ..

39 seconds ago

TCL and Daraz ends the year with a Bang with Mega ..

5 minutes ago

Maggie, 90, becomes first person to receive tested ..

12 minutes ago

Russian Watchdog Warns Against Spreading Fake Info ..

2 minutes ago

China's Chengdu Records 3 New COVID-19 Cases as Po ..

2 minutes ago

Boris Johnson Confirms Start of COVID-19 Vaccinati ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.