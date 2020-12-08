Ministry of Human Rights (MOHR) drive to create awareness among women on their fundamental rights through a series of short informational videos has received over whelming response

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Ministry of Human Rights (MOHR) drive to create awareness among women on their fundamental rights through a series of short informational videos has received over whelming response.

These videos cover important topics including harassment, filing an First Information Report and women's inheritance issues, said an official here on Tuesday.

During the campaign, films were being broadcast widely through social media and live online shows that would be continued through-out the 16 days of activism from November 25th to 10th December 2020.

The official said films have been produced in collaboration with the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) and Sharmeen Obaid Chinnoy (SOC) Films.

The films were also being disseminated to numerous schools and colleges across Pakistan to educate students, as well as amongst Non Government Organizations and the Civil Society members to increase outreach.

She said a number of radio shows were also being conducted with leading lawyers and human rights activists to create more awareness regarding these issues and stimulate discussion and dialogue at the grassroots level.