MoHR benefits 1,898 women vulnerable to violence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Ministry of Human Rights has benefited 1,898 women vulnerable to violence under women Center and Shelter home during the last three years.

According to an official, MoHR was committed to offer the support to victim of violence round the clock and to protect the women against violence of all kind.

He said that 22 women were facilitated to psycho-Social and legal consuming during the last three-years in which 6 women were facilitated in 2016-17, 2017-2018, 07 women were facilitated and 09 women were provided psychological treatment in 2018-19.

He further added 4 women were provided with heart or acid burn, 3 were involved in murder cases ,4 women with honor killing ,3 women had faced non-domestic violence had been living in Shelter home were provided individual therapy sessions to overcome depression, anxiety and trauma and legal aid also provided by the government.

He further added that 933 women were facilitated during the last three years which shows the commitment of services of depress vulnerable women of the society .