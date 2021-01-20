MoHR campaign on HR awareness to continue till May 2021

The Ministry of Human Rights spending an amount of Rs20 million on running effective awareness programme on human rights, which would be completed by May 2021, said an official of the ministry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :The Ministry of Human Rights spending an amount of Rs20 million on running effective awareness programme on human rights, which would be completed by May 2021, said an official of the ministry.

While talking to APP here on Wednesday, the official said the programme had been devised to create awareness on human rights in targeted districts.

He said the allocations for the ongoing project were Rs55 million.

He said that the programme would also develop communication strategy to address major human rights issues particularly violence against women, women's inheritance rights, child abuse, transgender, minorities and PWDs.

The official lauded the role of print and electronic media in creating awareness about human rights issues among the masses.