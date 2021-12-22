UrduPoint.com

MoHR Celebrates National Working Women's Day

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 04:28 PM

MoHR celebrates National Working Women's Day

Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) here on Tuesday organized an event to celebrate the National Working Women's Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) here on Tuesday organized an event to celebrate the National Working Women's Day.

Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari, Secretary Human Rights, senior officers and all female working staff of ministry attended this event.

The day was declared as National Working Women's Day by the Government of Pakistan in 2010 to recognize women's contribution in the socio-economic development of the country.

In her address, Dr Mazari said this day is to commemorate efforts of the working women who are not just working in offices but also at homes and they are financially supporting their families.

Therefore, there is a need to appreciate and acknowledge their role at all levels.

She said that, though, the number of working women is increasing day by day and greater presence of women can be seen at top echelons, adding, there are still certain barriers that they have to cross to prove themselves beneficial for working markets.

She urged that there should be a change in rules for working women like maternity rules to make the working environment more enabling for them.

She said that "We are in constant struggle from the forum of our ministry to create more working option available and provide equal employment opportunities to women."Secretary Human Rights, Inamullah Khan while speaking on this occasion said that role of women, in the progressive movement and all spheres of life, has always been a driving force for strengthening of society but we still have to go a long way for more emancipation of women that could only be achieved by breaking many long existing taboos to make an egalitarian society.

Related Topics

Pakistan Women Market Event All From Government Top Employment

Recent Stories

Kardashian asks for mercy for truck driver who was ..

Kardashian asks for mercy for truck driver who was awarded 110 year jail

3 minutes ago
 UAE insurance protection extension system attracts ..

UAE insurance protection extension system attracts GCC employees

3 minutes ago
 Christmas cake cutting ceremony held

Christmas cake cutting ceremony held

3 minutes ago
 China's Shaanxi reports 149 COVID-19 cases

China's Shaanxi reports 149 COVID-19 cases

5 minutes ago
 PM Imran Khan unveils plan for purpose built new P ..

PM Imran Khan unveils plan for purpose built new Panagahs

5 minutes ago
 Fiji starts administering COVID-19 booster dose fo ..

Fiji starts administering COVID-19 booster dose for all eligible adults

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.