MoHR Commemorates National Working Women Day

Umer Jamshaid Published December 23, 2024 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) The Ministry of Human Rights on Monday commemorated National Working Women’s Day 2024 with female officers and officials and attached departments, commissions and various ministries.

Federal Secretary for Human Rights, Allah Dino Khowaja, acknowledged the significant contributions of women in public service and emphasized the importance of fostering inclusive, equitable, and safe workplaces. He highlighted the Ministry's commitment to advancing policies that ensure equal opportunities, gender equity, and protection against workplace discrimination.

He stated, "Today, we not only celebrate the professional achievements of women but also recognize their ongoing efforts to break societal stereotypes, dismantle workplace barriers, and ensure equal opportunities for all. Women in Pakistan have shown exceptional courage and resilience in overcoming gender biases and contributing significantly to public administration, education, healthcare, technology, and entrepreneurship."

