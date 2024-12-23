MoHR Commemorates National Working Women Day
Umer Jamshaid Published December 23, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) The Ministry of Human Rights on Monday commemorated National Working Women’s Day 2024 with female officers and officials and attached departments, commissions and various ministries.
Federal Secretary for Human Rights, Allah Dino Khowaja, acknowledged the significant contributions of women in public service and emphasized the importance of fostering inclusive, equitable, and safe workplaces. He highlighted the Ministry's commitment to advancing policies that ensure equal opportunities, gender equity, and protection against workplace discrimination.
He stated, "Today, we not only celebrate the professional achievements of women but also recognize their ongoing efforts to break societal stereotypes, dismantle workplace barriers, and ensure equal opportunities for all. Women in Pakistan have shown exceptional courage and resilience in overcoming gender biases and contributing significantly to public administration, education, healthcare, technology, and entrepreneurship."
Recent Stories
Ammar Al Nuaimi receives Indian ambassador
FTA renews its calls for Resident Juridical Persons with Licences issued in Dece ..
Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Natural Sc ..
World’s biggest stars get set for Dubai International Sports Conference
CM Maryam launches Phase-II of Chief Minister Honhar Scholarship Program
UAE health sector expands with comprehensive insurance for workers
Why Bobby Deol’s wife slapped Kareena Kapoor on set film Ajnabee?
UAE accedes to Antarctic Treaty System to accelerate climate action
EAD saves 364 million plastic bags since 2022 ban
Dubai Racing Club partners with UK's Jockey Club
UAE dominates top spots in Drag Race at Liwa Festival
Rubu’ Qarn launches Gulf Bridges in Sharjah
More Stories From Pakistan
-
One killed in traffic accident in Karachi1 minute ago
-
MoHR commemorates National Working Women Day1 minute ago
-
Farewell ceremony held in honour of DIG Tahir Ayub Khan1 minute ago
-
Chinese envoy presents awards to prominent personalities11 minutes ago
-
Private sector handed over cleanliness operations under outsourcing plan in Multan city11 minutes ago
-
Dolphin Squad foils carjacking11 minutes ago
-
20 arrested for placing bet on cockfight11 minutes ago
-
CPO distributes gifts among Christian officials11 minutes ago
-
Body found21 minutes ago
-
Kotri barrage canals to remain close for maintenance and K-IV project work21 minutes ago
-
Suthra Punjab program to set new trends in sanitation: Minister21 minutes ago
-
Wheat farmers informed about modern production techniques31 minutes ago