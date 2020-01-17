UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MoHR Conduct Survey On Child Labor

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 10:50 AM

MoHR conduct survey on child labor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Ministry of Human Rights has conducted a child labor survey after 23 years. An official said that it was great achievement of Ministry to start a survey after long years. He said that it was started on 25th March, 2019 and the survey will be completed in December 2020.

He said that in survey the laborer child will be highlighted to bring them in society fabric.

He said that they will be given quality education and will be given family environment.

He also said that during the last year the child awareness campaign on child labour and protection was also launched.

He said that during the last year MoHR also conducted research on street children of Katachi Abadiss for education.

He said that Ministry was working hard for the rights of street children so that they can be a good citizen.

Related Topics

Education March December 2019 2020 Family Labour

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 17, 2020 in Pakistan

41 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Chairma ..

9 hours ago

RAK Crown Prince receives Theyab bin Mohamed bin Z ..

11 hours ago

PTI most popular political party among people: Cha ..

11 hours ago

Javad Zarif Says Tehran Ready to Repatriate Bodies ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.