MoHR Conducted Orientation Session To Mobilize People For Ensuring Child Protection

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 04:39 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Human Rights has conducted an orientation session to mobilize people for undertaking preventive measures and creating awareness about child abuse, said an official here on Thursday.

Talking to APP, Secretary Ministry of Human Rights, Rabia Javeria has constituted and notified the 12-member committee at ICT level comprising of local teachers, house wives, doctors ,religious scholars, political leaders and Social workers.

The committees would ensure people's participation in resolving child abuse issues, she added.

She said that the MoHR was committed to providing the human rights specially women and child rights.

A total number of 2161 child were facilitated by the MoHR in which 1367 child had been facilitated the non-formal education during 2015 to 2018.

1367 children were assisted to unite with their families and 171 children were facilitated by the Ministry during the last five-year.

Meanwhile, the MoHR has also setup 1099 helpline and conducted campaigns by engaging schools against child abuse, she said.

