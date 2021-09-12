UrduPoint.com

MoHR Conducts Nationwide Media Awareness Campaign

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) had been conducted a nationwide media awareness campaign about child abuse by organizing seminars at various educational institutions during last three years.

According to details, the ministry data revealed that nationwide media awareness campaign was also conducted on women's inheritance rights and violence against women.

Information, Education and Communication (IEC) material including 12,000 pamphlets and posters on Zainab Alert (Pakistan Citizen's Portal) were also designed, printed & disseminated.

The ministry also designed, printed and disseminated 2000 Posters on Employment of Children Act, 1991 proscribing domestic work and displayed across all Police stations in ICT.

The Ministry also completed film festival organized on human rights issues in 2020 Completed 16 days of Activism campaign in December, 2020 Completed World Autism Day celebrated, followed by a social media campaign Organized Truck Art campaign on the rights of the girl child, focusing on the prevention of early marriages and supporting girl's education.

Completed around 1,673,640 SMS messages on the rights of the girl child were disseminated in 44 cities through telecommunication companies completed.

MoHR collaborated with the PEMRA to air public service messages on child abuse and child labor on tv channels, FM Radios and Cable TV.

