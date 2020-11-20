UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MOHR Conducts Second Awareness Session On Usage Of Zainab Alert App

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 10:30 AM

MOHR conducts second awareness session on usage of Zainab Alert app

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) has conducted second awareness session on the Zainab Alert app for imparting training on app's mechanism to users through tutorials.

The "Zainab Alert app " is aimed to train parents, guardians and administrations to take timely action in case of any mishap with any child.

It is our collective responsibility to work for well being of children and report without delay, if got the information of any missing child", an official of MoHR told APP here on Friday.

Zainab Alert app has been integrated with district police officers throughout the country. In Punjab it is inter-linked to 36 district police officers, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to 33 and in Sindh to 50, he informed.

Related Topics

Sindh Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Punjab Alert

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 20, 2020 in Pakistan

21 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

UAE Central Bank’s gold reserve up to AED8.961 b ..

11 hours ago

Bruges shelters canal swans from bird flu

10 hours ago

Annual exams from primary to 8th classes to be hel ..

10 hours ago

Watch out, Bryson! South African hits monster 439- ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.