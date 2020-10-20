UrduPoint.com
MoHR Conducts Special Awareness Campaign For Family Laws

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 03:40 PM

MoHR conducts special awareness campaign for family laws

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Ministry of Human Rights has conducted special awareness campaign through media and social media for creating awareness about family laws and women's inheritance, education and development.

According to an official of MoHR here on Tuesday, the awareness campaign about family laws and women inheritance was carried in coordination with Council of Islamic Ideology.

He said that the ministry has also telecasted on private media channels the messages about child and forced marriage, women rights, birth registration process and harassment at workplace.

In order to to create awareness, MoHR and Women Provincial Departments also celebrated International Women Day in this regard, he added .

The senior officials of MoHR also had visited various public and private schools in ICT, whereas Minister and her team addressed parents, teachers and students on the issue of of child abuse and related laws.

The information and Education and Communication (IEC ) material has also been disseminated , an official documents shows, he added.

