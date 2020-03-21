UrduPoint.com
MoHR Constitutes 'working Group' To Address Issues Related To Child Rights

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 11:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) has constituted a working group, comprising of relevant Federal and Provincial government representatives, civil society organizations (CSOs) and Human Rights, to address the issues related to child abuse and health malnutrition.

The ministry has taken various initiatives on health safety in collaboration with various schools including London school of Economics, an official of the ministry told APP.

He said that experts were making efforts to create awareness at various schools about child abuse and exploitation.

A massive awareness campaigns were conducted to educate, sensitize and create awareness about human rights particularly about child rights.

He said that in this regard a fact finding report was prepared by London Schools of Economic and shared with the authorities concerned to address the issues of child abuse.

At ICT level, National Commission on child protection center is working to provide temporary, free psycho-social counseling, legal and medical aid to the victims of violence against women/girl child.

The situational analysis on child abuse would be circulated with stakeholder for implementation, they said.

