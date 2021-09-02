UrduPoint.com

MoHR Develops Project To Create Human Rights Awareness In Target Districts

Thu 02nd September 2021

Ministry of Human Rights has developed a project to create human rights awareness in the target districts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Ministry of Human Rights has developed a project to create human rights awareness in the target districts.

According to ministry, this project is contributing to facilitate access to justice and enable people to know their rights as humans.

The main objectives of the project are to increase the people's understanding and knowledge about respect of human rights in islam and fundamental human rights enshrined in the constitution of Pakistan and domestic national laws for human rights and to sensitize rural and urban communities for behavioral change towards certain human rights issues particularly gender based violence.

The project also aimed to develop communication strategy to address major human rights issues particularly violence against women, women's inheritance rights, child abuse, transgender, minorities and Person with Disabilities (PWDs) etc.

The project also aimed to promote tolerance and respect for human rights and inter-faith harmony to combat religious intolerance for a peaceful society and to disseminate information on human rights in schools, colleges, universities and public & private sector organizations.

The training programme developed under the EU project had trained 300 judges and 360 public prosecutors from all districts of Sindh. The training aimed at a province-wide intervention by building the capacity of trial court judges and public prosecutors.

The MoHR also conducted two Police Sensitization Workshops with Islamabad and Rawalpindi Police to introduce the police guidelines, solicit feedback and sensitise police personnel.

The ministry also conducted four consultations workshops for Implementation on framework of Transgender Protection of Rights Act, 2018.

