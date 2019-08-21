UrduPoint.com
MoHR Distributes Rs.10 Mln Funds Among 571 Deserving Persons In 4-year

The Ministry of Human Rights has distributed Rs10 million funds among 571 deserving persons including 352 females and 219 males under " Revolving and Relief funds" at region-wise from financial year 2016-17 to 2018-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :The Ministry of Human Rights has distributed Rs10 million funds among 571 deserving persons including 352 females and 219 males under " Revolving and Relief funds" at region-wise from financial year 2016-17 to 2018-19.

According to data, a sum of Rs 210,000 had been distributed among the beneficiaries of Balochistan, Rs 1920,000 were distributed among the beneficiaries of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Rs 930,000 among the beneficiaries of Sindh, Rs 36,20,000 among the deserving of Punjab and Rs 840,000 among the beneficiaries hailing from Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

According to year wise break-up, Rs 90,000 were given to the deserving persons of Balochistan, Rs 760,000 to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Rs 220,000 to Sindh deserving, Rs 1200,000 among the deserving persons of Punjab and Rs 330,000 among the beneficiaries of ICT in 2016-17.

In 2017-18, Rs 40,000 were distributed among the beneficiaries of Blochistan, Rs 420,000 to KPK beneficiaries, Rs 330,000 among Sindh beneficiaries, Rs 1,100,000 among beneficiaries of Punjab, and Rs 230,000 among the beneficiaries of ICT.

In 2018-19, a sum of Rs 80,000 were distributed among the beneficiaries of Balochistan, Rs 740,000 among KPK, Rs 380,000 among Sindh,Rs 1,320,000 distributed among Punjab beneficiaries, Rs 280,000 amongthe deserving persons of ICT.

