MoHR Drafted Nine Legislation Bills During Past Six Month

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 11:32 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) has drafted nine Legislation bills during the last six months, revealed by an official document here on Thursday.

According to the data shared by the MoHR, the Rights of Persons with Disability (PWDs) Bill was presented in the National Assembly in 2018 and it was further amended in 2019.

Furthermore, Torture, Custodial Death and Custodial Rape (Prevention and Punishment) Bill, 2018, prepared by MoHR was also placed on the same above forum on February 6, 2019.

The Christian Marriage and Divorce Bill, 2019 has also been drafted after consultation and forwarded for principle approval.

The documents also stated that Islamabad Capital Territory Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Bill, 2019 has drafted and processed by the MoHR and sent to Cabinet for its approval.

The documents also shows that Islamabad Capital Territory Senior Citizen Bill, 2019 and cabinet accorded its principle approval and then the bill was sent to Law Division for vetting.

The document also shows that the Prohibition of Corporal Punishment Bill, 2019 drafted with the consultation of Ministry of Interior and Establishment of Legal Aid and Justice Authority Bill drafted and approved by Standing Committee on Law.

The bill on Criminalization of Enforced Disappearances was drafted and forwarded to Law Division for vetting.

More Stories From Pakistan

