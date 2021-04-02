UrduPoint.com
MoHR Endeavors To Raise Awareness For Autism Acceptance

Fri 02nd April 2021

MoHR endeavors to raise awareness for autism acceptance

ISLAMABAD, Apr 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr: Shrieen M Mazari said on Friday MoHR was committed for raising awareness and promoting acceptance of autism.

In her twitter message on" World Autism Awareness Day" said, "We must create a society that respect the person with disabilities", the Minister added.

The world Autism Day celebrated every year in the world as well in Pakistan aimed to increase people's awareness about autism.

The day often features human rights awareness activities, events at academic institutions, health care workers and parents, as well as exhibitions showcasing work created by children with autism.

More Stories From Pakistan

