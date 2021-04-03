MoHR endeavors to raise awareness for autism acceptance:Shrieen M Mazari

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr: Shrieen M Mazari has said MoHR was committed for raising awareness and promoting acceptance of autism

In her twitter message on" World Autism Awareness Day" she said, "We must create a society that respect the person with disabilities", the Minister added.

The world Autism Day celebrated every year in the world as well in Pakistan aimed to increase people's awareness about autism.

The day often features human rights awareness activities, events at academic institutions, health care workers and parents, as well as exhibitions showcasing work created by children with autism.

