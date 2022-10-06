MoHR engages Child Protection Committees to raise awareness for child rights

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :The Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) engaged Child Protection Committees (CPC) in Islamabad to expedite its campaign to raise awareness about child rights and prevention of child abuse in various rural and urban communities of ICT.

The spokesperson of Ministry of Human Rights talking to APP on Thursday said that the MoHR through its awareness programme was engaging Child Protection Committees that had already been existed in Islamabad to inform communities about the rights of children.

These awareness raising sessions helped apprise participants knowledge about the rights ensured to the children in the constitution of Pakistan along with the recently passed legislation like Zainab Alert Act, and the amendment in Employment of Children Act –1991 proscribing child domestic labor, she added.