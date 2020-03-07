UrduPoint.com
MoHR Ensures An End To Gender Discrimination, Women Harassment At Workplace

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 05:30 PM

MoHR ensures an end to gender discrimination, Women harassment at workplace

Ministry of Human Rights(MoHR) is actively working to ensure an end to gender discrimination, harassment against Women at workplace and violence against women at all levels

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :Ministry of Human Rights(MoHR) is actively working to ensure an end to gender discrimination, harassment against Women at workplace and violence against women at all levels.

In her special message on the eve of the International Women's Day to be marked on March 8(tomorrow), Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shrieen M. Mazari remarked, " The year 2020 represents an unmissable opportunity to mobilize actions to work towards gender equality and human rights of all women and girls. The Ministry of Human rights is committed to reviewing and strengthening laws, rules and regulations affecting the status of women in Pakistan".

She further added that the year 2020 marks several important milestones in the global movement towards female empowerment and gender equality worldwide.

On this occasion Secretary Ministry of Human Rights Rabia Javeria Agha said "Unequal rights have exacerbated imbalances of power between men and women, and have led to greater discrimination against women in the past".

The Government is committed to reducing the gender gap, empowering women and promoting gender equality, which is crucial to accelerating sustainable development.

"The Government also places a special emphasis on Sustainable Development Goal 5 to ensure that there is an end to discrimination against women and girls in Pakistan", Secretary added.

