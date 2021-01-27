MoHR-EU resources portal to be launched soon

Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) was all set to launch Pakistan's first Human Rights Information Resource Portal which has been developed in partnership with the European Union.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) was all set to launch Pakistan's first Human Rights Information Resource Portal which has been developed in partnership with the European Union.

Portal has been envisioned to serve as a central repository of up-to-date and cutting-edge human rights knowledge for students, academics, practitioners and the citizenry at large, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The Portal will serve as a platform for increasing awareness about human rights laws, practices, and gaps; facilitating the development of new initiatives, research, policies, and solutions in the field of human rights in Pakistan.

It will include comprehensive material on Pakistan's domestic institutional human rights framework and international commitments; as well as relevant reports and publications that have been published by the government, civil society organizations and UN agencies on critical human rights issues.

The portal will enable users to learn about rights guaranteed to them through the Constitution as well as federal and provincial legislation.

Speaking about the launch of the Portal, Federal Minister for Human Rights, Shireen Mazari said, "Human Rights Resource Portal is an important and innovative initiative that increases the availability and accessibility of information that is integral for promulgating greater awareness about human rights in Pakistan.

Ultimately we are hopeful that it will cultivate greater civic engagement and play a part in creating an enabling environment for citizens to exercise their rights in Pakistan." Secretary for Human Rights, Inamullah Khan also spoke about the significance of this initiative. "The collaboration between the European Union in Pakistan and the Ministry of Human Rights in establishing this portal is a quintessential step towards ensuring good governance. The platform will ensure that students, academics, practitioners, policy makers and the general public have access to updated and relevant information for the protection and promotion of human rights in Pakistan." Ambassador of the European Union, Androulla Kaminara, also emphasized her appreciation of this initiative that is in line with the priority 2 of the Democracy, Rule of Law, Good Governance, and Human Rights of the Strategic engagement plan concluded between the Government of Pakistan and the European Union.

She stated "Access to information is crucial for citizens in an open democratic and transparent society. The comprehensive collection and digitalization of key information about Human Rights in Pakistan and open access to all Pakistani citizens is an important step towards this goal."The portal can be accessed on the Ministry of Human Rights website.