MoHR felicitates winners of essay competition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) on Monday felicitated the winners of National Essay Competition and awarded prizes and certificates to them.

According to an official of MoHR, around 300 children have expressed their thoughts on important human rights issues.

Se told that Abdur Rehman 9 year old from Lahore got first prize, Muhammad Ali age 7 from Rawalpindi got Second prize and Manahil Naveed from Rawalpindi got third prize in essay competition.

The competition was organized for students under age group of 10-12 year and 13-16 years in each essay category.

One winner and one runner –up were selected from each group, she added.

The idea behind the essay contest was to engage young children and for enhancing their mental capacity.