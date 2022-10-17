UrduPoint.com

MoHR Finalises Preparations To Celebrate 16-day Activism Against GBV

Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2022 | 04:50 PM

MoHR finalises preparations to celebrate 16-day activism against GBV

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) on Monday said the preparations to celebrate the "16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence (GBV)" had been finalised.

According to a MoHR official, the annual international campaign would kick off by mid of November.

The celebrations would continue till Human Rights Day, which would be observed on December 10, she added.

The official said that the celebrations were started in 1991 by the activists at the inauguration of the Women's Global Leadership Institute.

She said, "The 16-day activism is celebrated annually around the globe by individuals and organizations for the prevention and elimination of violence against women and girls."

