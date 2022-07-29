MoHR for equal job opportunities of transgender persons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) on Friday said that equal job opportunities would be provided to transgender persons in the country.

According to ministry, National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) had already started the registration of Transgender persons, adding that equal job opportunities would be ensured in all government institutions as per Transgender Rights 2018 Act.

An official said that NADRA took special measures to reach out the transgender persons, a marginalized segment of society, across the country to enhance the registration of transgender persons and create awareness.

NADRA has launched countrywide campaign "Trans-Rights are Human Rights".

NADRA has already employed transgender persons in NADRA as per their qualification and experience, he added.