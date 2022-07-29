UrduPoint.com

MoHR For Equal Job Opportunities Of Transgender Persons

Muhammad Irfan Published July 29, 2022 | 06:20 PM

MoHR for equal job opportunities of transgender persons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) on Friday said that equal job opportunities would be provided to transgender persons in the country.

According to ministry, National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) had already started the registration of Transgender persons, adding that equal job opportunities would be ensured in all government institutions as per Transgender Rights 2018 Act.

An official said that NADRA took special measures to reach out the transgender persons, a marginalized segment of society, across the country to enhance the registration of transgender persons and create awareness.

NADRA has launched countrywide campaign "Trans-Rights are Human Rights".

NADRA has already employed transgender persons in NADRA as per their qualification and experience, he added.

Related Topics

Job 2018 All Government

Recent Stories

Traders deliberating to shut their businesses for ..

Traders deliberating to shut their businesses for sometime: Motiwala

2 hours ago
 Govt delegation meets ECP, demands announcement of ..

Govt delegation meets ECP, demands announcement of PTI's foreign funding case

2 hours ago
 PCB confirms Imran, Munro as Pakistan Junior Leagu ..

PCB confirms Imran, Munro as Pakistan Junior League team mentors

4 hours ago
 Fuel prices may go up again due to IMF's condition

Fuel prices may go up again due to IMF's condition

4 hours ago
 RUDA, CBD game changer projects, must be completed ..

RUDA, CBD game changer projects, must be completed on Time: Imran Khan

5 hours ago
 FM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to principles o ..

FM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to principles of SCO

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.