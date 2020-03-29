UrduPoint.com
MoHR FP&RC Provides Protection To Vulnerable Women

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 02:30 PM

MoHR FP&RC provides protection to vulnerable women

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :Ministry of Human Rights Family Protection & Rehabilitation Center (FP& RC) has provided rehabilitative services to 18,420 so far to the vulnerable women who were seeking shelters.

Director General Muhammad Arshad, talking to APP, said that the center provided rehabilitative services including counseling, medical and legal aid, non-formal education, vocational skills and shelter to victims of domestic violence and gender based violence.

He said that the community still faces stigma due to socially deviant harassment.

  Unfortunately, he added that the people did not have knowledge about dealing with marginalized segment of community and multiplied their issues.  The total number of Registration of vulnerable women were 221 and 331 Number of Women & Children Accommodated in Shelter, 12379 Beneficiaries Receiving Counseling Services, and 1014 Beneficiaries Receiving Legal Aid, 41 Beneficiaries Receiving Legal Aid, 4,444 Beneficiaries getting vocational Skills also , he added.

