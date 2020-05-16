Ministry of Human Rights with the collaboration of Group Development Pakistan is organising a story telling competition "Healing Voices"on COVID-19 for young people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :Ministry of Human Rights with the collaboration of Group Development Pakistan is organising a story telling competition "Healing Voices"on COVID-19 for young people.

According to press release issued here on Saturday that following are the topics for story telling competition1: something important happened to you or to someone you know during COVID-19, share story. Second topic is " Imagine Life After COVID19 ".Following instructions should be followed while sending your story.

Give story a title and mention title of your choice.One contestant can choose only one topic. The age limit is below 18 years. The story story should not exceed 4000 words or 4 pages. The street can be written in English and urdu.Incomplete or late submissions will not be accepted. The last date of submission is 27th May,2020. Ask your parents to send your story with following information name, age, city ,gender and contact no on info@gdpakistan.org.