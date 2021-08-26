UrduPoint.com

MOHR Helped Enacting 18 Major Laws In Last Three Years

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 10:49 PM

MOHR helped enacting 18 major laws in last three years

The Ministry of Human Rights has extended help in enacting 18 major laws including newly enacted the Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery Act, 2020 during the last three years tenure of the government aiming to provide relief to people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :The Ministry of Human Rights has extended help in enacting 18 major laws including newly enacted the Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery Act, 2020 during the last three years tenure of the government aiming to provide relief to people.

According to three year performance of incumbent government released on Thursday, the ministry supported the enactment of ICT Child Protection Act, 2018, Juvenile Justice System Act, 2018 and Transgender persons (Protection of Rights) Act 2018.

The MoHR has also established legal aid Authority and Fund under Legal Aid and Justice Authority Act, 2020 for free legal aid to the poor victims of human rights violations.

The Implementation of Action Plan on protection of religious minorities against their persecution formulated by MOHR Working Group under NAP Action point.

The ministry has also ensured provision of women inheritance rights and protection of women and children from abuse and exploitation, besides establishing Legal, Research and Monitoring Unit in MOHR for a National Mechanism for Reporting and Follow-up - Strengthening of National Human Rights Institutions (NHRIs) for their effective functioning.

MOHR Working Group under NAP Action point implemented Action Plan on protection of religious minorities against their persecution, it finalized recommendations on Jail Reforms-2020 made by Implementation Commission constituted by Islamabad High Court.

Attention given for working on UDHR Article 26(2) and the education to the full development of the human personality and to the strengthening of respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms.

Related Topics

Poor Education Jail Alert Women 2018 2020 Islamabad High Court From Government

Recent Stories

African countries aim to eradicate polio after out ..

African countries aim to eradicate polio after outbreaks

2 minutes ago
 NATO chief says Kabul evacuation must remain prior ..

NATO chief says Kabul evacuation must remain priority after 'attack'

2 minutes ago
 3-year performance of PTI govt highly acclaimed at ..

3-year performance of PTI govt highly acclaimed at national, int'l level: Imran ..

2 minutes ago
 Sugar prices to be determined afresh: Lahore High ..

Sugar prices to be determined afresh: Lahore High Court told

2 minutes ago
 More than 210 killed in violence in western Ethiop ..

More than 210 killed in violence in western Ethiopia

5 minutes ago
 Number of Injured in Explosion in Kazakhstan Rises ..

Number of Injured in Explosion in Kazakhstan Rises to 60 - Authorities

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.