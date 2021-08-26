MOHR helped enacting 18 major laws in last three years

The Ministry of Human Rights has extended help in enacting 18 major laws including newly enacted the Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery Act, 2020 during the last three years tenure of the government aiming to provide relief to people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :The Ministry of Human Rights has extended help in enacting 18 major laws including newly enacted the Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery Act, 2020 during the last three years tenure of the government aiming to provide relief to people.

According to three year performance of incumbent government released on Thursday, the ministry supported the enactment of ICT Child Protection Act, 2018, Juvenile Justice System Act, 2018 and Transgender persons (Protection of Rights) Act 2018.

The MoHR has also established legal aid Authority and Fund under Legal Aid and Justice Authority Act, 2020 for free legal aid to the poor victims of human rights violations.

The Implementation of Action Plan on protection of religious minorities against their persecution formulated by MOHR Working Group under NAP Action point.

The ministry has also ensured provision of women inheritance rights and protection of women and children from abuse and exploitation, besides establishing Legal, Research and Monitoring Unit in MOHR for a National Mechanism for Reporting and Follow-up - Strengthening of National Human Rights Institutions (NHRIs) for their effective functioning.

MOHR Working Group under NAP Action point implemented Action Plan on protection of religious minorities against their persecution, it finalized recommendations on Jail Reforms-2020 made by Implementation Commission constituted by Islamabad High Court.

Attention given for working on UDHR Article 26(2) and the education to the full development of the human personality and to the strengthening of respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms.