MoHR Helpline 1099 receives more than 65,663 calls

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Ministry of Human Rights Helpline 1099 has received more than 65,663 calls from July to September 2021.

According to Ministry, around 64,432 call were received for Legal advice and referrals through letter and Legal advice provided visitors, applications, Fax , E-mails have been received via mobile APP.

The Ministry of Human Rights works to tackle ever-evolving threat and to pursue our target of making the country the safest place for the child through helpline.

He further added that people can also contact helpline @ mohr.gov.pk. and the the ministry will ensure service delivery, he added.