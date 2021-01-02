UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MOHR Helpline App 1099 Available On Google Playstore

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 28 seconds ago Sat 02nd January 2021 | 03:21 PM

MOHR helpline app 1099 available on google playstore

Helpline 1099 working under Ministry of Human Rights has taken another steps to facilitate people through introducing helpline app at google playstore

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :Helpline 1099 working under Ministry of Human Rights has taken another steps to facilitate people through introducing helpline app at google playstore.

"We have received over 450,000 calls on the toll free number of helpline regarding Human Rights violations, an official of Helpline said.

He said the helpline was established to provide an alternate and effective mechanism for lodging complains regarding violations of human rights against women, children, senior citizens and persons with disabilities with a comprehensive tracking and redressal mechanism.

Around 49 percent of registered complaints were related to Women's rights, he said.

"The Ministry of Human Rights has placed emphasis on redressal of grievances to end violence and exploitation of women and launching of 1099 helpline app is another important step towards strengthening of mechanisms", he said.

The Ministry was committed to raise awareness among women and educate them on their fundamental rights trough training module developed in collaboration with United Nations Women.

\778

Related Topics

Google United Nations Women

Recent Stories

‏UAE announces 1,963 new COVID-19 cases, 2,081 r ..

7 minutes ago

US Court Dismisses Gov't Suit on Empowering Pence ..

14 minutes ago

Mass rave in France breaks up amid virus fears

14 minutes ago

Sewerage issue to be resolved permanently, Nadeem ..

14 minutes ago

Attack on Aden's airport 'amounts to a war crime' ..

14 minutes ago

Over 860 Cars Set on Fire on New Year's Night Acro ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.