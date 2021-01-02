MOHR helpline app 1099 available on google playstore

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :Helpline 1099 working under Ministry of Human Rights has taken another steps to facilitate people through introducing helpline app at google playstore.

"We have received over 450,000 calls on the toll free number of helpline regarding Human Rights violations, an official of Helpline said.

He said the helpline was established to provide an alternate and effective mechanism for lodging complains regarding violations of human rights against women, children, senior citizens and persons with disabilities with a comprehensive tracking and redressal mechanism.

Around 49 percent of registered complaints were related to Women's rights, he said.

"The Ministry of Human Rights has placed emphasis on redressal of grievances to end violence and exploitation of women and launching of 1099 helpline app is another important step towards strengthening of mechanisms", he said.

The Ministry was committed to raise awareness among women and educate them on their fundamental rights trough training module developed in collaboration with United Nations Women.

